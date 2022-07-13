Former UNO defenseman Andrej Sustr signs with Minnesota Wild

Former UNO defenseman Andrej Sustr agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Minnesota Wild Wednesday afternoon.

Sustr will make $750,000 this season in the NHL and $400,000 in the minors.

The former Mav has played in 361 games in his NHL career, including 15 with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. He was claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on March 8 and played in another 23 games with the Ducks.

The 6-foot-7, 31-year-old defenseman has 69 career points in the NHL (11-58-69) and has played 361 games over eight seasons — all with Tampa Bay and Anaheim. Sustr has also played in 46 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Lightning and 84 career AHL games, where he will likely spend this season with the Iowa Wild. He’s also spent time playing overseas in the KHL.

Sustr arrived in Omaha in 2010 and spent three years playing for the Mavs (2010-2013). He recorded 51 points (15-36-51) and 117 penalty minutes in his collegiate career and played 111 games at UNO. The Czech Republic native signed with the Lightning on March 21, 2013, and this season will be his 11th as a pro.​