 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HOCKEY

Former UNO defenseman Andrej Sustr signs with Minnesota Wild

  • Updated
  • 0

Former UNO defenseman Andrej Sustr agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Minnesota Wild Wednesday afternoon.

Sustr will make $750,000 this season in the NHL and $400,000 in the minors.

The former Mav has played in 361 games in his NHL career, including 15 with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. He was claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on March 8 and played in another 23 games with the Ducks.

The 6-foot-7, 31-year-old defenseman has 69 career points in the NHL (11-58-69) and has played 361 games over eight seasons — all with Tampa Bay and Anaheim. Sustr has also played in 46 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Lightning and 84 career AHL games, where he will likely spend this season with the Iowa Wild. He’s also spent time playing overseas in the KHL.

Sustr arrived in Omaha in 2010 and spent three years playing for the Mavs (2010-2013). He recorded 51 points (15-36-51) and 117 penalty minutes in his collegiate career and played 111 games at UNO. The Czech Republic native signed with the Lightning on March 21, 2013, and this season will be his 11th as a pro.​

People are also reading…

jmcalpine@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/jordan_mcalpine

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pittsburgh Steelers change name of stadium after 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert