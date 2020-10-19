Former UNO defenseman lifts Stanley Cup long after his playing days

John Rosso was never much of a scorer during his days at UNO, tallying two goals over his four-year career.
But he recently got to do something few in the program have achieved — lifting the Stanley Cup.
That dream recently became reality for Rosso, the assistant director of player personnel for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The team he helped shape defeated the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup final to secure its second championship and first since 2004.
It was the culmination of many years of hard work for Rosso, who joined the Tampa organization as a scout in 2011. He was promoted to his current position before the 2019-20 season.
“Obviously, the players and the coaches do all the work to win the games,” he said. “But it is nice to know that I was part of something special.”
Rosso, a native of Minnesota, said it also was special playing at UNO. He was a defenseman for the Mavericks from 1997 to 2001, the first four years of the program.
He skated in 93 games for coach Mike Kemp, now the school’s senior associate athletic director. Kemp was one of the many who texted his congratulations after the Lightning won the title.
“I keep in touch with a lot of guys from those teams,” Rosso said. “I’m very thankful to Coach Kemp for giving me a chance because that was a big part of my life.”
He said he enjoyed those groundbreaking teams when UNO played its home games at the now-demolished Civic Auditorium, a place that could get quite raucous. The Mavs sold out the 8,314-seat arena 131 consecutive times between 1997 and 2003.
“Starting from zero, we all felt like program pioneers,” he said. “Omaha is a great hockey town and we had great fans.”
After graduation, he worked as a volunteer coach at UNO for a year and later coached in the North American Hockey League. He was an assistant at Mercyhurst College in Pennsylvania before taking the scouting job with Tampa.
Unlike the warm city he represented, Rosso was based in Minneapolis. He attended games at all levels, from high school to college.
He drove to most of those games but also had to travel much farther, including Alaska.
“I stayed in a lot of hotels,” he said. “I had to remember to turn in my key each time or I’d forget which one opened my door.”
Rosso now lives in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie with his wife, Dana. Since his promotion, he rides primarily in planes instead of cars.
“I take four to five flights each week,” he said. “I keep pretty busy, but that’s the way I like it.”
Because of the NHL bubble used to protect players during the pandemic, the Stanley Cup finals were held in Edmonton. Rosso was not present when the Lightning secured the Cup, though he was glued to his TV in Minnesota.
“It was such a satisfying achievement for our organization,” he said. “It was a crazy year because of COVID, so to finish off the season by winning the Stanley Cup was amazing.”
Rosso didn’t have long to savor the moment, flying to Tampa shortly after the finals to take part in the NHL draft. That’s when he got the opportunity to lift the Cup, the oldest existing trophy awarded to a North American sports franchise.
And one that weighs 35 pounds.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty heavy,” Rosso said. “The hard part is that it’s so big, you have to spread your arms wide.”
Rosso became the third former Mav to hoist the Cup, joining Jake Guentzel and Josh Archibald — players on the 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins squad.
“I have great memories from my UNO days,” he said. “I feel really honored to be in that company.”
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.