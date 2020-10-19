Former UNO defenseman lifts Stanley Cup long after his playing days

He said he enjoyed those groundbreaking teams when UNO played its home games at the now-demolished Civic Auditorium, a place that could get quite raucous. The Mavs sold out the 8,314-seat arena 131 consecutive times between 1997 and 2003.

“Starting from zero, we all felt like program pioneers,” he said. “Omaha is a great hockey town and we had great fans.”

After graduation, he worked as a volunteer coach at UNO for a year and later coached in the North American Hockey League. He was an assistant at Mercyhurst College in Pennsylvania before taking the scouting job with Tampa.

Unlike the warm city he represented, Rosso was based in Minneapolis. He attended games at all levels, from high school to college.

He drove to most of those games but also had to travel much farther, including Alaska.

“I stayed in a lot of hotels,” he said. “I had to remember to turn in my key each time or I’d forget which one opened my door.”

Rosso now lives in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie with his wife, Dana. Since his promotion, he rides primarily in planes instead of cars.

“I take four to five flights each week,” he said. “I keep pretty busy, but that’s the way I like it.”