Former UNO football coach Bill Danenhauer Sr. dies at 87

"Coach made the play every time," Colvin said. "He was just so strong, but he also was someone who cared about his players. I just thought he was one of the greatest people that I have ever known."

Danenhauer's sons, Bob and Bill Danenhauer Jr., also played football at UNO. Later, they also became coaches, and their dad worked as an NFL scout.

"Dad taught us that preparation was the big key," Bob said. "He had a saying that I'm sure came from his days on the farm: 'Is the hay in the barn?' That meant have you done everything that you need to be prepared for the game, for teaching or for whatever it was that you were doing."

Bill Danenhauer remained a humble and loving man, Bob said. The late Don Benning, who led UNO wrestling to the 1970 NAIA national championship, often told the son that his dad “made people feel like a million dollars."

"Dad was a man who always opened his arms and his heart to people," Bob Danenhauer said. "If you didn't have a place to go, you could stay at our house. If you needed a loan, he was there, too."