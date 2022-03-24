 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOCKEY

Former UNO goalie Austin Roden transfers to Providence

Former UNO goaltender Austin Roden announced Thursday on Twitter that he is transferring to Providence.

"Couldn’t be more excited for the next chapter with (Providence hockey)," Roden wrote in a Twitter post. "Thank you to everyone from coaches to teammates, friends, family, and everyone else who has been apart of getting to this point. Let’s get to work!​"

Roden, who mostly served as the backup to starting goalie Isaiah Saville for the past three seasons, played in nine games in 2021-22, finishing with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

Roden and Saville were both juniors this past season. Saville also recently left the Mavs program after signing a deal with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.​

