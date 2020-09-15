Former UNO hockey coach Dean Blais will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former UNO hockey coach Dean Blais will be one of four new inductees into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Dean had such an impact elevating our program nationally," Mavericks Athletic Director Trev Alberts said. “He led our team to its first trip to the Frozen Four, he was behind the bench when we opened a brand new arena and he helped us hang an NCAA banner in the rafters."

Blais coached the Mavs from 2009-17, becoming the second head coach in school history. In eight seasons, he compiled a record of 146-133-30 that included three 20-win seasons and six seasons of .500 or better.

He led UNO to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2011 and again in 2015, when the Mavs won the Midwest Regional and advanced to the Frozen Four in Boston. UNO lost to eventual national champion Providence.

A Minnesota native, Blais coached four All-Americans — Ryan Walters, Josh Archibald, Luc Snuggerud and Austin Ortega. He also coached future NHL players Jake Guentzel and Andrej Sustr.

Blais helped UNO transition to two conferences during his time behind the bench. The Mavs joined the WCHA from the CCHA in 2010-11 and then moved to the NCHC in 2013-14.