Four Mavs are Summit first-teamers, also net league's top newcomer and defender honors

Two Mavs picked up Summit League awards and five overall netted all-conference honors Wednesday.

Junior Hugo Kametani was named the league's newcomer of the year while junior Fitzroy Cummings earned defensive player of the year honors.

They were two of the four Mavs named to the Summit's first team — the most since 2017 — along with Nil Avats and Stevie Siy. Kenji Mboma Dem made the second team. Kametani was the third Mav named newcomer of the year while top defender honors went to UNO for the first time.

Kametani led the league with seven goals, including two in the program's first win vs. Creighton then the golden goal to upset Oral Roberts. Cummings started all nine matches, helping UNO post four shutouts.

Ayats, a senior, had four goals and four assists this season. Siy, also a senior, earned all-league honors for the second time.

The Mavs return to action in the NCAA tournament, playing at UNC-Greensboro on April 29.