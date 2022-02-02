Frank Fidler's buzzer-beater snapped UNO's losing streak. Now Mavs aim to build off that momentum

A frenetic finish produced a first for UNO freshman Frankie Fidler.

The Bellevue West graduate had never made a game-winning buzzer-beater before last Saturday's 69-68 win over UMKC. With three seconds left, he drove into the lane and his left-handed floater hit the back of the rim then dropped softly through the net at the buzzer.

"I was super excited," Fidler said. "To do it for my team, we've had a lot of ups and downs this year with injuries, COVID. ... So I'm proud of myself that I was able to do that for my team."

Fidler's shot was clutch, and also snapped a six-game losing streak as the Mavericks (4-18, 3-8 Summit) will play five of their final seven regular-season games on the road. That stretch begins Thursday at North Dakota State (14-8, 6-4), which beat UNO 71-67 last month. The Mavs are still looking for their first road win of the year.

Throughout the second half against the Kangaroos, Fidler showed why UNO's coaches were so excited to have him join their program.

"We were down eight at halftime and I knew we needed more offensive production," the 6-foot-7 forward said. "So I started being more aggressive, my teammates found me on backcuts."