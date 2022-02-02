Frank Fidler's buzzer-beater snapped UNO's losing streak. Now Mavs aim to build off that momentum

A frenetic finish produced a first for UNO freshman Frankie Fidler.
The Bellevue West graduate had never made a game-winning buzzer-beater before last Saturday's 69-68 win over UMKC. With three seconds left, he drove into the lane and his left-handed floater hit the back of the rim then dropped softly through the net at the buzzer.
"I was super excited," Fidler said. "To do it for my team, we've had a lot of ups and downs this year with injuries, COVID. ... So I'm proud of myself that I was able to do that for my team."
Fidler's shot was clutch, and also snapped a six-game losing streak as the Mavericks (4-18, 3-8 Summit) will play five of their final seven regular-season games on the road. That stretch begins Thursday at North Dakota State (14-8, 6-4), which beat UNO 71-67 last month. The Mavs are still looking for their first road win of the year.
Throughout the second half against the Kangaroos, Fidler showed why UNO's coaches were so excited to have him join their program.
"We were down eight at halftime and I knew we needed more offensive production," the 6-foot-7 forward said. "So I started being more aggressive, my teammates found me on backcuts."
Fidler started that half hitting a pair of midrange jumpers sandwiched around his alley-oop pass for an Akol Arop dunk. Midway through the half, he converted a tough drive with the shot clock winding down. He made eight field goals and scored 17 points through the half's first 11 minutes, but he saved his best for the closing seconds.
Trailing 66-65, Fidler made a transition layup over two defenders with 28 seconds left. UMKC regained the lead at 11.3 seconds before Fidler's floater at the buzzer set off a celebration in front of the UNO bench.
"What he did was attack the basket. He did a good job getting downhill in the paint," said center Dylan Brougham, who added 13 points as coach Derrin Hansen said he played "the best game of his career."
In all after halftime, Fidler scored 21 of his career-high 25 points and went 10 of 12 from the field. Seven of those field goals either tied the score or put UNO ahead.
Fidler hasn't been immune to highs and lows during his freshman year, either — he went scoreless at Denver two weeks ago. For the season, the freshman is third on the team with 10.0 points per game over 26.1 minutes, shooting 47.2% from the field. But Fidler has scored in double figures in nine of the last 11 games, averaging 13.1 points during that span.
He wants to keep that going the rest of the season.
"We've felt we've had some inconsistency all year," Fidler said. "We're going to keep that same intensity (against UMKC) going forward."
