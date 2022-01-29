 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frankie Fidler hits a buzzer-beater to give UNO a win over UMKC
Frankie Fidler hits a buzzer-beater to give UNO a win over UMKC

Freshman Frankie Fidler hit a left-hander floater in the lane at the buzzer to give UNO men's basketball a 69-68 win over UMKC on Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

Fidler scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, including a pair of shots in the lane in the last 28 seconds when the Mavs trailed by one.

UNO trailed 33-25 at halftime before Fidler scored 17 in the first 10 minutes of the second half to put the Mavs in front. UNO's lead was 65-57 before UMKC scored nine straight.

Fidler's layup with 28 seconds left made it 67-66 Mavs. After UMKC scored on an inbounds pass with 11.3 seconds left, Fidler drove into the lane and hit the contested game-winner.

Dylan Brougham added 13 points for the Mavs, who snapped a six-game losing streak. Akol Arop had eight rebounds and Felix Lemetti had seven assists.

UNO (4-18, 3-8 Summit) will play at North Dakota State on Thursday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

