 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Frankie Fidler hits buzzer-beater to give UNO a win over Denver

  • 0

Frankie Fidler hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the UNO men a 72-69 comeback win over Denver Thursday night at Baxter Arena in the regular-season finale.

Denver led 69-61 with 1:30 left, but the freshman from Bellevue West scored the final 11 points to stun the Pioneers.

Tied 69-all, Fidler rebounded a Denver miss with five seconds left, dribbled to the 3-point line and hit a 3 over two defenders from the left wing.

Fidler finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Darrius Hughes added 14 points and six rebounds.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Nebraska State Wrestling 2022 Thursday evening session

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert