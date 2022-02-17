Frankie Fidler hits buzzer-beater to give UNO a win over Denver

Frankie Fidler hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the UNO men a 72-69 comeback win over Denver Thursday night at Baxter Arena in the regular-season finale.
Denver led 69-61 with 1:30 left, but the freshman from Bellevue West scored the final 11 points to stun the Pioneers.
Tied 69-all, Fidler rebounded a Denver miss with five seconds left, dribbled to the 3-point line and hit a 3 over two defenders from the left wing.
Fidler finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Darrius Hughes added 14 points and six rebounds.
