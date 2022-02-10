 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frankie Fidler leads all scorers, but UNO falls to South Dakota
Frankie Fidler leads all scorers, but UNO falls to South Dakota

  • Updated
Check out the 2021-22 schedule for UNO men's basketball.

South Dakota led by as many as 27 in the first half on its way to a 91-69 victory over UNO men's basketball Thursday at Baxter Arena.

The Coyotes went on a 34-10 run to stretch their lead to 47-20 with 2:52 left in the first half. The highlight for the Mavs in the opening half as point guard Felix Lemetti swishing a 60-footer at the buzzer to make it 49-29.

The Mavs continued to cut into the South Dakota lead, making it 62-53 with 11:25 left after a Sam'i Roe basket. But the Coyotes scored on their next four possessions to regain control.

South Dakota, which beat the Mavs 105-70 on its home court, shot 58.1% from the field as five Coyotes reached double figures.

Frankie Fidler, coming off a career-high 37-point effort last Saturday, led all scorers with 22 points, while Lemetti added 18 points and six rebounds.

UNO goes to Summit leader South Dakota State on Saturday.​

