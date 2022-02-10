Frankie Fidler leads all scorers, but UNO falls to South Dakota

South Dakota led by as many as 27 in the first half on its way to a 91-69 victory over UNO men's basketball Thursday at Baxter Arena.
The Coyotes went on a 34-10 run to stretch their lead to 47-20 with 2:52 left in the first half. The highlight for the Mavs in the opening half as point guard Felix Lemetti swishing a 60-footer at the buzzer to make it 49-29.
The Mavs continued to cut into the South Dakota lead, making it 62-53 with 11:25 left after a Sam'i Roe basket. But the Coyotes scored on their next four possessions to regain control.
South Dakota, which beat the Mavs 105-70 on its home court, shot 58.1% from the field as five Coyotes reached double figures.
Frankie Fidler, coming off a career-high 37-point effort last Saturday, led all scorers with 22 points, while Lemetti added 18 points and six rebounds.
UNO goes to Summit leader South Dakota State on Saturday.
Looking back at the last five seasons of UNO men's basketball