Frankie Fidler scores 35, but UNO falls to North Dakota

North Dakota, which snapped a 12-game losing streak, built a 44-31 halftime lead and UNO never got closer than five in the second half.

Fidler went 11 of 13 from the field, including five 3-pointers and was 8 of 9 at the line. Last Saturday, Fidler scored 25 and hit the game-winner against UMKC. That was the first time he'd scored more than 20 this season.