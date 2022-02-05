 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frankie Fidler scores 35, but UNO falls to North Dakota
BASKETBALL

Frankie Fidler scores 35, but UNO falls to North Dakota

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for UNO men's basketball.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Despite a career-high 35 points from freshman Frankie Fidler, UNO men's basketball dropped a 92-85 decision to North Dakota on Saturday afternoon.

North Dakota, which snapped a 12-game losing streak, built a 44-31 halftime lead and UNO never got closer than five in the second half.

Fidler went 11 of 13 from the field, including five 3-pointers and was 8 of 9 at the line. Last Saturday, Fidler scored 25 and hit the game-winner against UMKC. That was the first time he'd scored more than 20 this season.

Marco Smith was the only other Mav in double figures with 13 points.

UNO next hosts South Dakota on Thursday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

