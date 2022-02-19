Frankie Fidler's second buzzer-beater at UNO may just be his favorite

Frankie Fidler has a flair for the dramatic.

The UNO forward showed that again Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

Three weeks ago, the freshman from Bellevue West said he’d never made a game-winning shot at the buzzer. Now he’s done it twice.

He hit a left-hander in the lane to beat UMKC 69-68 Jan. 29. Thursday, he drove the length of the court and hit a 3-pointer to beat Denver 72-69.

So which one is his favorite?

“I think this one was better,” Fidler said 20 minutes after his contested 3 from the left wing. “Actually, I don’t know. Weren’t we down in the KC game? But this one was a 3, so that was pretty cool.”

Denver, which beat UNO 93-64 last month, bottled up Fidler most of the night. He was 4 of 15 from the field before he scored the final 11 points of the game.

“My shots weren’t falling, but that wasn’t going to keep me from shooting. I knew I was a good enough player to overcome that,” Fidler said. “Getting up extra shots in practice helps for times like this.”

Denver (9-20, 5-11 Summit) had taken its biggest lead of the night, 69-61, before Fidler made a putback with 1:29 left. UNO’s defense then forced a shot-clock violation before Fidler’s three-point play with 51 seconds left cut it to 69-66. The Mavs then stole the inbounds pass and Fidler hit a 3 from the right wing at the 31-second mark to tie it.

The Pioneers ran down the clock and missed a driving layup on their last possession. Fidler rebounded the miss with five seconds left, dribbled to the 3-point line and hit a 3 over two defenders.

Fidler ended up at the bottom of a dogpile as teammates and fans celebrated on the opposite end of the court. The finish even became the “Best Thing” on Scott Van Pelt’s show on ESPN Thursday night.

Van Pelt inserted “the” in front of Fidler’s last name, likely a nod to Batman villain The Riddler. “Omaha was down eight with two minutes left, and then The Fidler was on the loose!” Van Pelt said.

Said coach Derrin Hansen: “Frankie has no fear. No moment is too big.”

Fidler finished with 22 points and nine rebounds while Darrius Hughes added 14 points and six rebounds.

“I’m really happy for our guys,” Hansen said. “I told our guys we have our warts, we’re not perfect. But the power of together is a big, big thing. What we did was stay together.”

The Mavs (5-22 overall) improved to 4-12 in the Summit, and one more win secures their spot in the league tournament. UNO ends the regular season with two road games next week.

“It’s huge going into the last two games with more momentum,” Fidler said

