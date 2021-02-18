Freshman Brock Bremer using small stature and 'high-end skill set' to make big impact for Mavs

Gabinet said Bremer’s size is an advantage.

“He’s like a running back who isn’t that big but always makes plays,” he said. “He’s a hard guy to keep track of on the ice.”

Bremer said he doesn’t get hung up on the fact he is one of the smallest players in the NCHC.

“It’s kind of been like that my whole life,” he said. “It helps me avoid taking huge hits and I feel that quickness is my power on the ice.”

Bremer will need that quickness when 10th-ranked UNO travels to No. 1 North Dakota this weekend for a pair of games. Friday’s 7:37 p.m. contest will be the first of four straight against the Fighting Hawks.

“It should be an exciting series,” Bremer said. “We’re focused and ready for it.”

Tickets available for Frozen Faceoff

The NCHC recently announced ticket plans for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff postseason tournament, to be held March 12-16 in Grand Forks, N.D.

Full-event packages will be available Saturday at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com. If tickets remain, single-session tickets for the quarterfinals will go on sale March 8 after all first-round match-ups are set.

Notes