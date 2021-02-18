Freshman Brock Bremer using small stature and 'high-end skill set' to make big impact for Mavs

The smallest guy on the roster is making a big contribution to the UNO hockey team.
Freshman Brock Bremer has made an impact despite his size, or lack of it. At 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds, he can easily be overlooked during a game.
If opponents do that, it’s a mistake.
“I don’t worry about him when he’s out there, but the other team should,” Mavericks coach Mike Gabinet said. “He’s so quick that he’s hard to hit, and that makes him tough to defend against.”
Colorado College found that out last Friday night. Bremer scored a hat trick and added two assists for a five-point night, tying the single-game school record.
“It’s always fun to be able to produce,” Bremer said. “It hasn’t been one guy every night but a lot of different guys, and that’s what makes our team tough.”
A Minnesota native, Bremer played junior hockey for Muskegon (Michigan) and later the USHL’s Lincoln Stars. He had 19 goals and 24 assists last season but quickly found out how different the college game can be.
“The speed of the game is amazing,” Bremer said. “The puck moves so fast so that’s been the biggest difference for me.”
It has been an adjustment for Bremer, who had two goals for the Mavs in his first 17 games. Then came Friday and his hat trick in a 7-1 victory.
“I wasn’t totally happy with the way my season was going,” he said. “But Friday was my night.”
He found out after the game that his effort tied a school record, one that junior defenseman Jason Smallidge also tied earlier in the season.
“I saw a tweet about it,” Bremer said. “It was pretty cool to be included in that group.”
He also was named the league’s rookie of the week, which goes to a freshman for an outstanding performance.
Gabinet said the foundation for Bremer’s big game can be traced to the previous weekend series at Denver. The Mavs split a pair of games, including a 5-4 overtime victory that snapped an 11-game losing streak at the Pioneers’ Magness Arena.
“We saw in Denver what we saw from him in training camp,” the coach said. “Brock is competitive and has a high-end skill set.”
Gabinet said Bremer’s size is an advantage.
“He’s like a running back who isn’t that big but always makes plays,” he said. “He’s a hard guy to keep track of on the ice.”
Bremer said he doesn’t get hung up on the fact he is one of the smallest players in the NCHC.
“It’s kind of been like that my whole life,” he said. “It helps me avoid taking huge hits and I feel that quickness is my power on the ice.”
Bremer will need that quickness when 10th-ranked UNO travels to No. 1 North Dakota this weekend for a pair of games. Friday’s 7:37 p.m. contest will be the first of four straight against the Fighting Hawks.
“It should be an exciting series,” Bremer said. “We’re focused and ready for it.”
Tickets available for Frozen Faceoff
The NCHC recently announced ticket plans for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff postseason tournament, to be held March 12-16 in Grand Forks, N.D.
Full-event packages will be available Saturday at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com. If tickets remain, single-session tickets for the quarterfinals will go on sale March 8 after all first-round match-ups are set.
Notes
The Mavs are 13-6-1 while the Fighting Hawks are 15-4-1 … The teams split two games in Omaha three weeks ago … Chayse Primeau leads the Mavs in scoring with eight goals and 14 assists. He has at least one point — a goal or an assist — in seven straight games … Taylor Ward leads the team in goals with 10 … Goalie Isaiah Saville is 11-6-1 with a 2.52 goals-against average. He posted a pair of wins last weekend against Colorado College.
UNO hockey defeats Colorado College
