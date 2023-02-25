FRESNO, Calif. — Omaha outhit Fresno State on Saturday, but two of the Bulldogs' loudest hits put them in control.

Fresno State hit grand slams in the second and third innings en route to a 13-4 win. The second slam was part of a nine-run third inning as the Bulldogs built a 13-1 lead.

UNO had 13 hits compared to Fresno's nine. Eddie Rosario hit a two-run home run in the fourth, while Mike Boeve led the offense with three hits. Despite Omaha's 0-6 start, Boeve is batting .481.

Starter Preston Tenney gave up 10 earned runs in the first three innings.

UNO will try to avoid a four-game sweep when it faces Fresno at 3 p.m. Sunday.

UNO (0-6) 001 200 010 - 4 13 1

Fresno State (4-2) 049 000 00x - 13 9 0

W: Dixon, 2-0. L: Tenney, 0-2. 2B: FS, Newton, Morgan, Davis. 3B: UNO, Hurdle. HR: UNO, Rosario; FS, Hopfe, Mitchell.