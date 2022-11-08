From basketball to volleyball, UNO's Mariah Murdie is making an impact on the court

This typically was the time of year UNO's Mariah Murdie spent working on her jumper and guarding opposing post players.

She scored nearly 1,000 points in her four seasons with UNO women's basketball, but with an extra COVID eligibility year as her disposal, Murdie said she was ready for a new challenge.

So far, Murdie has stepped up to that challenge.

She's making an impact on the volleyball court as a middle blocker for the Mavs, who are in second place in the Summit League as they enter a pivotal closing stretch to the regular season.

Murdie played in just two of UNO's first 13 matches this season. But since the beginning of October, the 6-foot-3 Murdie has been a consistent contributor - a strong blocker who keeps improving as an attacker.

"She's detail-oriented, works really hard and is deliberate about what she does," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said. "And she's a really good athlete. She gets more comfortable with the speed of the game and what her job is when she's out there. That's helped her flourish."

Murdie's impact was felt in UNO's most recent win, a sweep of Oral Roberts last Saturday. Oral Roberts led 23-22 in the first set, but Murdie helped turn the match as she tied it with a kill and then teamed with freshman Kali Jurgensmeier for ace blocks on the next two points to close out the set.

Murdie finished that day matching career highs with six kills and eight blocks. Over the past six matches, she's averaging 4.8 kills and 4.8 blocks per match.

"I just feel I've been able to drill in my head what I need to do on the court a lot more," Murdie said. "And I have teammates rally behind me, they always push me to do the right thing."

UNO also would like to see junior Shayla McCormick continue to serve well. She had 10 aces in last week's two matches, including a career high seven against Oral Roberts.

McCormick, third in the Summit in kills and fourth in aces, said serving "is a rhythm thing" and she can tell in warmups whether she'll have a good serving day or not.

"Serving's kind of like hitting — you get hot, you get cold," Buttermore said. "She's really good with her hand contact, you see that at the net. She's gone back (to the service line) with the right mindset the last several matches, looking to affect the game with her serve."

The Mavs have three regular-season matches left and all three are against teams that will play in the Summit tournament later this month at Baxter Arena.

UNO, with its 12-3 league mark, is second in the standings behind South Dakota and just in front of North Dakota State (11-3), Denver (10-5) and North Dakota (9-5).

Thursday's match at NDSU could determine which team finishes second and earns a first-day bye at the league tournament. UNO then goes to North Dakota on Saturday and hosts Denver Nov. 19.

"We're going to focus on having faster starts and we're going to make sure we play great defense. We always want to be a defensive team," Murdie said of this week's matches. "When our blocking is on and our digging is good, we play well."