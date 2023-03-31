Volleyball fans can get their fill Saturday when the 10-team Collegiate Challenge is contested.

Omaha, Iowa and South Dakota State are among the squads playing in the fifth annual event to be co-hosted by the River City Juniors and The Volleyball Academy (TVA).

“They always do a great job,” Mavericks coach Matt Buttermore said. “Schools take part that you normally don’t get a chance to play.”

That’s not the case with UNO and South Dakota State, fellow members of the Summit League. The Mavs split a pair of matches last fall against the Jackrabbits.

“Usually you try to avoid teams in your own conference,” Buttermore said. “I think this is a first for us in the spring.”

Also taking part in the event at the TVA complex in La Vista are Northwest Missouri State, Bellevue University, Concordia, Morningside, Doane, Peru State and Iowa Western.

TVA director Deb Grafentin said the event is getting back up to speed after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

“We had seven teams last year and we’re back up to 10 this year,” she said. “We’re hoping to make it even bigger next year, possibly over two weekends.”

Grafentin, who has coached the sport at several levels for 44 years, compared spring volleyball to spring football.

“There’s a lot of leeway in the matches,” she said. “There’s good competition and the crowds we’ve drawn would back that up.”

College teams that don’t compete in sand volleyball get four spring dates for scrimmages. Omaha played Creighton last week and will play Northern Iowa and Kansas State in the weeks ahead.

“Deb does a really nice job with this event,” Buttermore said. “There’s good competition but it’s laid-back.”

Each team will play three best-of-three matches, with three courts in play at all times. UNO will open against Northwest Missouri at 9:30 a.m. and later will play SDSU at noon and Iowa at 2:30 p.m.

Buttermore, who guided UNO to a 20-11 mark this past season, said the Collegiate Challenge offers his squad the chance to sort some things out.

“You get the opportunity to apply some things that you’ve been practicing,” he said. “And it’s all happening in a fun environment.”

Grafentin said no champion is crowned but added there’s plenty to see.

“It’s a spring competition so there really are no winners or losers,” she said. “Judging from the fans who come out to watch, I think everybody has a good time.”

Admission prices are $7 for adults and $4 for students. Children under 5 are free.

Schedule

9:30 a.m.: Court 1: UNO vs. Northwest Missouri. Court 2: Concordia vs. Doane. Court 3: Morningside vs. Peru State.

10:45: Court 1: South Dakota State vs. Iowa. Court 2: Bellevue vs. Iowa Western. Court 3: Peru State vs. Concordia.

Noon: Court 1: UNO vs. SDSU. Court 2: Iowa Western vs. Northwest Missouri. Court 3: Doane vs. Morningside.

1:15 p.m.: Court 1: Iowa vs. Concordia. Court 2: Morningside vs. Northwest Missouri. Court 3: Peru State vs. Bellevue.

2:30: Court 1: UNO vs. Iowa. Court 2: Iowa Western vs. SDSU. Court 3: Bellevue vs. Doane.

