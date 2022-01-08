Grace Cave scores 25 in UNO's win over North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — Freshman Grace Cave scored a career-high 25 points in leading the UNO women to a 68-54 win at North Dakota State on Saturday afternoon.
Cave, who had set her season-high Thursday with 18 points, also grabbed seven rebounds and five steals.
UNO took control early on, leading 35-14 with three minutes left in the first half.
Sam Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and added 16 points for UNO, while Josie Filer scored 10 points and had five rebounds.
UNO (6-8) returns home to face UMKC on Monday.
