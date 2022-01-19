Grace Cave's 'slow climb' has become fast rise in freshman season for UNO

Grace Cave couldn't catch a break as she looked forward to her freshman season at UNO.

"I was sick all summer. I had COVID, I had mono, I had everything, bronchitis," the 5-foot-7 point guard from Weeping Water said.

Then just before the start of the season, Cave got a break she didn't want — on the middle finger of her left hand.

That forced Cave to miss the team's preseason scrimmages and opener at Iowa State. When she returned, Cave played with a wrap on her left hand, but she said she'd played with broken fingers before.

"I guess I don't know how to catch a basketball," Cave deadpanned. "Ever since (the preseason injury), it's kind of been a slow climb."

But the climb has accelerated recently.

Cave averaged 4.8 points through her first 11 games but has averaged 15.4 points in her past five.

"I think something just clicked," said Cave, whose Mavericks host Denver at 7 p.m. Thursday. "My coaches and especially my teammates gave me a lot of confidence, saying that we need you to step up."