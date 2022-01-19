Grace Cave's 'slow climb' has become fast rise in freshman season for UNO

Grace Cave couldn't catch a break as she looked forward to her freshman season at UNO.
"I was sick all summer. I had COVID, I had mono, I had everything, bronchitis," the 5-foot-7 point guard from Weeping Water said.
Then just before the start of the season, Cave got a break she didn't want — on the middle finger of her left hand.
That forced Cave to miss the team's preseason scrimmages and opener at Iowa State. When she returned, Cave played with a wrap on her left hand, but she said she'd played with broken fingers before.
"I guess I don't know how to catch a basketball," Cave deadpanned. "Ever since (the preseason injury), it's kind of been a slow climb."
But the climb has accelerated recently.
Cave averaged 4.8 points through her first 11 games but has averaged 15.4 points in her past five.
"I think something just clicked," said Cave, whose Mavericks host Denver at 7 p.m. Thursday. "My coaches and especially my teammates gave me a lot of confidence, saying that we need you to step up."
The turning point came two weeks ago during a road trip to North Dakota. Cave hit four first-half 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 18 points, five assists and four steals in a 71-57 loss. Then she topped that with 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals two days later in a 68-54 win at North Dakota State.
UNO coach Carrie Banks said that weekend helped boost Cave's confidence.
"She's been really good for us. First and foremost, she's a really smart basketball player," Banks said. "She finds (teammates) when they're open. She helps make other players better too."
Cave led Weeping Water to the Class C-2 state title last March, when she averaged 21.4 points. Now she's trying to help the Mavs become a consistent winner.
UNO dropped its last two games against the top teams in the Summit League, South Dakota State and South Dakota. The Mavs are 2-6 in Summit play and Thursday's game against Denver, which is on an eight-game losing streak, marks the midway point of the league season.
"I'm just trying to stay positive because it's a long season," Cave said. "Just trying to keep my teammates up and win as many games as possible."
Cave leads UNO in 3-point shooting (40.8%) and steals, is second in assists and third in points. She's one of three first-year Mavs who has started at least 10 games this season.
"These freshmen are getting minutes. I like that because next year hopefully they'll be playing like juniors," Banks said. "It's a great experience for them and will only make us better in the future."
