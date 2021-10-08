 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace Ostergaard has goal and assist as UNO women's soccer defeats Western Illinois
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Grace Ostergaard has goal and assist as UNO women's soccer defeats Western Illinois

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

MACOMB, Ill. — Grace Ostergaard had a goal and an assist to lead the UNO women to a 2-1 win over Western Illinois on Friday afternoon.

Ostergaard gave the Mavs an early lead when she scored in the seventh minute.

An own goal by the Mavs made it 1-1 at halftime, but two-and-a-half minutes into the second half, Cece Behrens scored the game-winner off Ostergaard's assist.

UNO held a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal against Western Illinois, which was 7-1-1 in its previous nine matches. Rachel Thigpen made one save to earn the win.

UNO, which had scored one goal in its previous five games, will stay on the road and face St. Thomas at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert