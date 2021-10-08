Grace Ostergaard has goal and assist as UNO women's soccer defeats Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — Grace Ostergaard had a goal and an assist to lead the UNO women to a 2-1 win over Western Illinois on Friday afternoon.

Ostergaard gave the Mavs an early lead when she scored in the seventh minute.

An own goal by the Mavs made it 1-1 at halftime, but two-and-a-half minutes into the second half, Cece Behrens scored the game-winner off Ostergaard's assist.

UNO held a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal against Western Illinois, which was 7-1-1 in its previous nine matches. Rachel Thigpen made one save to earn the win.

UNO, which had scored one goal in its previous five games, will stay on the road and face St. Thomas at 1 p.m. Sunday.

