BASEBALL

Harrison Denk's first homer this season gives UNO baseball win over Western Illinois

Harrison Denk's first home run this season came at a perfect time for the UNO baseball.

Denk hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, propelling the Mavs to a 6-5 win Saturday afternoon.

In a 4-4 tie, the first two Mavs struck out in the eighth. Cam Frederick singled before Denk launched his second career homer to left field.

Western Illinois scored an unearned run in the ninth, but Wyatt Sellers held the lead, recording the final seven outs to improve to 3-0.

It was UNO's second comeback win in as many days. Western Illinois led 3-0 before UNO scored three times in the fourth. It got a RBI double from Eddie Rosario, a RBI single by Eddie Satisky and a solo shot from Frederick, who also had homered Friday.

UNO, which improved to 9-5 in Summit League play, goes for the sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com

