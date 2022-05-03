Harrison Kreiling strikes out nine as UNO baseball shuts out Kansas

Harrison Kreiling threw a gem in leading UNO to a 9-0 win over Kansas on Tuesday at Anderson Field.

Kreiling, who had thrown 13.1 innings in 10 appearances before Tuesday, allowed one base runner through the first six innings. That base runner was erased on a double play.

Kreiling, who struck out nine, left in the seventh after walking the bases loaded, but Tyler Mattingley worked out of that jam to keep the Jayhawks scoreless. Mattingley retired all six batters he faced.

The Mav offense scored six times on six hits in the second inning to take control. Harrison Denk hit a two-run double down the right-field line, and then Jack Lombardi, Cam Frederick, Devin Hurdle and Eddie Rosario followed with two-out RBI hits.

Hurdle added a two-run single in the fifth inning. Six Mavs finished with RBIs.

UNO and Kansas, which was shut out for the first time this season, will play again at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.