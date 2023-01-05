Hockey notes: After canceled flight, one Mav catches a ride with opponent back to Omaha

Returning from his North Carolina home after the holidays proved to be a complicated matter for Omaha forward Tyler Weiss.

In fact, he needed the help of the Mavericks’ opponent to return in time for two games last weekend.

Weiss said problems began for him — much like thousands of other travelers over Christmas — when his flight from North Carolina to Chicago was canceled. That allowed him to stay an extra day with his family, but his problems were just beginning.

He flew to Chicago the next day but ran into issues at O’Hare International Airport when his flight to Omaha was canceled. He stood in line for a few hours to rebook but was told that next flight wouldn’t be until Dec. 29 or 30, not good considering the Mavs were scheduled to play Dec. 30 and 31.

He then took a subway ride to rent a car with the hope of driving to Omaha but was unable to accomplish that task without a credit card.

“At that point, I was calling everybody I knew in Chicago,” he said. “Meanwhile, I stood in another three-hour line just to get on standby.”

Weiss was able to contact teammate Jake Pivonka’s father Michal, who lives in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Michal, a Czech native who played in 825 NHL games, was set to drive Weiss to Iowa City and then Weiss’ girlfriend — coming from Omaha — would take him the rest of the way.

That was the plan until Weiss was approached at the airport by a few players from the St. Lawrence hockey team who had noticed his UNO equipment bag. The Saints, who had flown from New York but also were stranded in Chicago, were the team UNO was scheduled to play last weekend.

St. Lawrence had rented a bus and had an available seat for Weiss.

“They asked me if I needed a ride,” he said. “I told them that would be great.”

When word got back to the other UNO players about the Weiss travel hijinks, most assumed former Mavs’ forward Josh Boyer — who transferred to St. Lawrence after two seasons at UNO — had something to do with the help.

That wasn’t the case, Boyer said.

“I was already in Omaha,” he said. “Somebody sent me a video of Tyler on our team bus, and I was trying to figure out what the heck was going on.”

Boyer, who is still friends with several UNO players, said he enjoyed hearing the backstory.

“I was laughing about it because I couldn’t believe the scenario,” he said. “It sounds like it was a pretty quiet ride back for Tyler and nobody was trying to get any secrets out of him.”

Weiss said he was thankful for the lift he got from St. Lawrence, which split its series with the Mavs.

“Hockey is a small world and a pretty great community,” he said. “I was really stressed, and they came through for me.”

After hearing the whole story, Weiss said his mom told him he should rent a certain movie he’s never seen.

“She said I need to watch ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles,’” he said. “I guess I pretty much lived that.”

Quiet weekend

After playing twice following a 20-day holiday break, the Mavs are idle this weekend.

“We probably would have liked a little more practice time before last weekend,” coach Mike Gabinet said. “I don’t think it’s bad that we’re not playing because it’s like a mini training camp.”

The coach added the extra time will give UNO a chance to heal.

“We’ve got four or five guys who are banged up right now,” he said. “So this comes at a good time and will allow us to get everybody back in game shape.”

The Mavs are 9-9-2 overall and 4-5-1 in the conference. That’s good for fourth place with 15 points, eight behind first-place Denver.

Ice chips

League players of the month for December were Denver defenseman Mike Benning, Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko and Miami freshman forward John Waldron.

UNO freshman goalie Simon Latkoczy stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Saints. It’s the fifth game in a row in which he has allowed two goals or fewer

Half of the NCHC — Denver, Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota and St. Cloud State — will be playing non-conference series this weekend.

The Mavs return to action Jan. 13-14 with home games against Duluth. The game on the 13th will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

Western Michigan’s Jason Polin leads the nation in goals with 19. UNO’s Jack Randl is tied for second with 15.

