In first game in 20 days, UNO basketball falls South Dakota
BASKETBALL

VERMILLION, S.D. — Stanley Umude poured in 32 points in leading South Dakota to a 91-59 win over the UNO men Friday night.

South Dakota, which won its eighth straight, dominated the first half, leading 54-20 at halftime. Umude had 22 points in the first 15 minutes.

UNO, playing its first game in 20 days, were led by La'Mel Robinson with 11 points, while Ayo Akinwole added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.​

The Mavericks have lost nine straight. They will play South Dakota again Saturday at 7 p.m.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

