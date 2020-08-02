In unusual arrangement, donors were in charge of building UNO's new ballfield complex

Last October, University of Nebraska interim President Susan Fritz signed a deal to lease 27 acres of university land to a group of donors for $10 a year.

The rent the university charged wasn’t much, but it’s getting quite a bit back in return: a $23.5 million baseball and softball complex for the University of Nebraska at Omaha that’s completely paid for.

The donor group, operating under a nonprofit vehicle called the Nebraska Philanthropic Trust, pledged to raise the money, come up with the facility plan, hire the contractors and construction managers, and then donate the finished ball complex to UNO.

UNO Chancellor Dr. Jeffery Gold acknowledged that the structure of the deal was not typical of how many university projects have been done in the past, with the planning and oversight in the hands of the university.

But he said the university has had lots of input. The project went through the NU Board of Regents’ business and finance committee. And Trev Alberts, the UNO athletic director, and his coaches have been an integral part of the planning process. The NU Foundation also played a part in the fundraising.

While the process has been different, Gold focuses on the end result.