Iowa State sweeps UNO in Mavs' season opener

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State hit .388 as a team as it swept past UNO 25-11, 25-16, 25-19 Saturday in the season opener for the Mavericks.

UNO's only lead of the day came in the second set when it scored the first point. The Mavs hit .117 and committed 20 hitting errors compared to five for the Cyclones.

Iowa State bolted to leads of 13-4 in the first set and 14-8 in the second. UNO pulled within 21-19 in the third, but the Cyclones won the final four points, the last two on kills by Annie Hatch. Hatch led Iowa State with 13 kills.

Rachel Fairbanks led the Mavs with 12 kills. Sadie Limback added nine kills, while Marriah Buss, a transfer from Wichita State, chipped in seven. Sami Clarkson finished with 31 assists and Claire Mountjoy had 17 digs.

UNO will take on Drake at 1 p.m. Sunday. Iowa State defeated Drake in four sets on Friday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.