Isaiah Saville played his 'best game' in UNO hockey's win over No. 4 Western Michigan

Holiday shopping for UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet will be easy this season.
“I told my wife that I don’t need any Christmas presents this year,” he said. “I got my present Saturday night.”
That early gift was the 14th-ranked Mavericks’ 1-0 road victory over fourth-ranked Western Michigan. The win boosted UNO to 13-5 heading into the 20-day holiday break.
Junior goalie Isaiah Saville made 41 saves to post his third shutout this year. He was named the league's goalie of the week on Monday, the fourth time this season he has earned that honor.
“I thought it was the best game he’s played as a Maverick,” Gabinet said. “He was really sharp and dialed in, and that’s a very hostile environment.”
The lone goal came from senior forward Chayse Primeau, who redirected a shot by defenseman Kirby Proctor early in the second period.
“Their goalie also made a lot of key saves, so that made Isaiah’s performance even better,” Gabinet said. “We needed a big game from him, and we got it.”
UNO’s penalty kill also was strong, denying the Broncos on five power-play opportunities.
The Broncos kept the pressure on late in the game as Saville was called upon to make 13 stops in the third period.
The Mavs’ win snapped Western Michigan’s seven-game win streak, the team’s longest since the 2000-01 season.
The victory also moved UNO’s mark to 4-4 in the NCHC.
Gabinet said he was happy with his team’s performance in both games of the Western Michigan series. The Broncos won Friday night 4-2, putting the game away late with an empty-net goal.
“They got two quick goals, but I liked the way we played in the second and third periods,” he said. “It was a tough loss, but great to see our response the next night.”
The Mavs return to action Dec. 31 in a two-game road series against St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
