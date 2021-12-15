Isaiah Saville played his 'best game' in UNO hockey's win over No. 4 Western Michigan

Holiday shopping for UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet will be easy this season.

“I told my wife that I don’t need any Christmas presents this year,” he said. “I got my present Saturday night.”

That early gift was the 14th-ranked Mavericks’ 1-0 road victory over fourth-ranked Western Michigan. The win boosted UNO to 13-5 heading into the 20-day holiday break.

Junior goalie Isaiah Saville made 41 saves to post his third shutout this year. He was named the league's goalie of the week on Monday, the fourth time this season he has earned that honor.

​“I thought it was the best game he’s played as a Maverick,” Gabinet said. “He was really sharp and dialed in, and that’s a very hostile environment.”

The lone goal came from senior forward Chayse Primeau, who redirected a shot by defenseman Kirby Proctor early in the second period.

“Their goalie also made a lot of key saves, so that made Isaiah’s performance even better,” Gabinet said. “We needed a big game from him, and we got it.”

UNO’s penalty kill also was strong, denying the Broncos on five power-play opportunities.