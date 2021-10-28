Isaiah Saville wanted to improve as UNO's goalie. Now the Mavs are on a winning streak

In the long run, a season-opening loss for the UNO hockey team might prove to be a positive.
It’s galvanized goalie Isaiah Saville, who shouldered the blame after the Mavericks lost to Lake Superior State 4-3 in overtime Oct. 2.
The junior has not lost since, helping UNO string together five straight wins — the Mavs’ longest streak in six seasons. Saville already has been named the league’s goalie of the week twice and is tied for the national lead in victories.
After a bye weekend, UNO — ranked 10th nationally — will return to action Friday at 7:07 p.m. in the opener of a two-game series against Long Island at Baxter Arena.
Saville, in his third season with the Mavs, has a 1.81 goals-against average in his six starts. But the one game that lingers is that opening setback when the Lakers tied the game late in regulation before winning midway through the five-minute overtime.
“I wasn’t happy with my performance,” he said. “I think I’ve turned it around and shown that I have a good mindset.”
Saville, who was drafted by the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, said his maturity level has improved since his freshman year.
“I definitely think I’ve grown my game over the past few years,” he said. “Being an upperclassman now, I think I’ve matured as well.”
He added that with maturity comes an added sense of responsibility.
“I feel a sense of leadership, and that’s something you need to have,” he said. “I think I’ve grown into one of those roles here.”
Saville also credited Mavs’ first-year goaltender coach Rob Couturier.
“He’s really helped me identify some parts of my game that needed improvement,” the goalie said. “I think we’re on the right track.”
UNO coach Mike Gabinet said he likes what he sees from his third-year goalie.
“One of the most mature things is accountability, and that’s a big thing with Isaiah,” he said. “I love when players take ownership for themselves because that’s something we really try to teach here.”
He added that accountability is something that should extend past the ice rink.
“I think the more you can get somebody to take personal responsibility, the better off they’re going to be,” the coach said. “That goes for hockey or life.”
Gabinet said Saville expects a lot out of himself and that “he just keeps getting better and better.”
Saville said the team welcomed its off week after playing three straight weekends. It also allowed time for some Halloween-style team bonding, including a trip to a haunted house.
“We were able to do some relaxing things,” he said. “We got some rest and I think we all feel recovered.”
Notes
» The Sharks, in their second season of Division I play, are coached by Brett Riley. They enter this series with a 2-3 record, which includes a 5-2 loss at Notre Dame.
» Chayse Primeau and Taylor Ward lead the Mavs in scoring with eight points each. Ward has a team-high five goals.
» Defenseman Jonny Tychonick and forward Jimmy Glynn are questionable this weekend because of injuries.
» These will be games 7 and 8 of the Mavs’ season-opening 10-game homestand.
» Gabinet said there’s a chance that goalie Austin Roden might draw his first start of the season against Long Island.
Halloween specials
UNO will have Halloween ticket specials for both nights of the Long Island series.
Select lower bowl-seats will sell for $15 while select upper-bowl seats will be $5. Fans can access the ticket special online by using the promo code “TREAT”.
Children in attendance Friday night are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and can trick or treat on the concourse.
There will be a costume contest for UNO students Saturday night. Prizes will be awarded during the second intermission, with the first-place winner receiving $500.
