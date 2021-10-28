Isaiah Saville wanted to improve as UNO's goalie. Now the Mavs are on a winning streak

He added that with maturity comes an added sense of responsibility.

“I feel a sense of leadership, and that’s something you need to have,” he said. “I think I’ve grown into one of those roles here.”

Saville also credited Mavs’ first-year goaltender coach Rob Couturier.

“He’s really helped me identify some parts of my game that needed improvement,” the goalie said. “I think we’re on the right track.”

UNO coach Mike Gabinet said he likes what he sees from his third-year goalie.

“One of the most mature things is accountability, and that’s a big thing with Isaiah,” he said. “I love when players take ownership for themselves because that’s something we really try to teach here.”

He added that accountability is something that should extend past the ice rink.

“I think the more you can get somebody to take personal responsibility, the better off they’re going to be,” the coach said. “That goes for hockey or life.”

Gabinet said Saville expects a lot out of himself and that “he just keeps getting better and better.”