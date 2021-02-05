Isaiah Saville's 35 saves can't stop Denver from defeating UNO hockey

DENVER — Denver scored a pair of third-period goals to defeat No. 9 UNO 3-1 Friday night at Magness Arena.

Chayse Primeau scored with 11:43 left to pull the Mavericks within 2-1, but the Pioneers added a power-play goal in the closing minutes to secure the win.

Denver outshot the Mavs 38-17 as Isaiah Saville made 35 saves.

UNO and Denver, who split a series two weeks ago at Baxter Arena, will square off again Saturday at 7:07 p.m.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.