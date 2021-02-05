 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Isaiah Saville's 35 saves can't stop Denver from defeating UNO hockey
0 comments
HOCKEY

Isaiah Saville's 35 saves can't stop Denver from defeating UNO hockey

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENVER — Denver scored a pair of third-period goals to defeat No. 9 UNO 3-1 Friday night at Magness Arena.

Chayse Primeau scored with 11:43 left to pull the Mavericks within 2-1, but the Pioneers added a power-play goal in the closing minutes to secure the win.

Denver outshot the Mavs 38-17 as Isaiah Saville made 35 saves.

UNO and Denver, who split a series two weeks ago at Baxter Arena, will square off again Saturday at 7:07 p.m.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO hockey team

1 of 29

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert