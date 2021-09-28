It may have 'snuck up' on the Mavs, but UNO hockey is excited for season to start on time

“We have pretty much the same lineup,” Ward said. “We’re just making sure that our new guys are getting acclimated and know what’s going on.”

There are only four freshmen on the roster, a different scenario from two years ago when the Mavs had 12 first-year players.

Primeau and Tyler Weiss led the team last year in scoring with 23 points. Ward was the top goal scorer with 13.

The Mavs also return their three goaltenders — Isaiah Saville, Austin Roden and Jacob Zab. Saville started 23 of UNO’s 26 games and had a 12-11-1 record with a 3.03 goals-against average.

“For us to take that next step as a program, Isaiah has got to keep taking steps the way he’s done so far in his career,” Gabinet said. “I know by his work ethic and dedication that’s he going to show continuous improvement.”

The start of this season will begin two months earlier than 2020-21 when all eight league teams played throughout December in the Baxter Arena “pod” because of pandemic considerations.

“It feels almost like this season snuck up on us a bit,” Conley said. “We couldn’t be happier to start on time this year.”