It may have 'snuck up' on the Mavs, but UNO hockey is excited for season to start on time

Despite the 90-degree heat outside, hockey was the main topic Tuesday at Baxter Arena.
UNO held its annual media day in preparation for its season opener Saturday at 7:07 p.m. against Lake Superior State. Coach Mike Gabinet and four players — Kevin Conley, Taylor Ward, Nolan Sullivan and Chayse Primeau — answered questions from reporters.
“It’s not how I grew up but I definitely love this weather,” Canadian native Gabinet said. “I love coming to the rink in shorts and getting a chance to play hockey.”
The Mavericks will open the season ranked 17th nationally. Five teams from the NCHC are ranked in the top 20, including No. 2 St. Cloud State.
“I don’t really put too much into the ratings,” Gabinet said. “There’s a lot of good teams out there so it just matters what we’re focusing on.”
Conley, the team captain, put a little more emphasis on that early ranking.
“It’s exciting to be in the top 20,” he said. “It’s a testament to what we did last year and it means there are expectations, and we’re excited to live up to them.”
The Mavs went 14-11-1 last year while qualifying for an NCAA Regional. UNO’s season ended in a loss to Minnesota.
Almost all of the key players return from last season, including three graduate students who took advantage of an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19. A fourth graduate student, Brannon McManus, transferred from Minnesota.
“We have pretty much the same lineup,” Ward said. “We’re just making sure that our new guys are getting acclimated and know what’s going on.”
There are only four freshmen on the roster, a different scenario from two years ago when the Mavs had 12 first-year players.
Primeau and Tyler Weiss led the team last year in scoring with 23 points. Ward was the top goal scorer with 13.
The Mavs also return their three goaltenders — Isaiah Saville, Austin Roden and Jacob Zab. Saville started 23 of UNO’s 26 games and had a 12-11-1 record with a 3.03 goals-against average.
“For us to take that next step as a program, Isaiah has got to keep taking steps the way he’s done so far in his career,” Gabinet said. “I know by his work ethic and dedication that’s he going to show continuous improvement.”
The start of this season will begin two months earlier than 2020-21 when all eight league teams played throughout December in the Baxter Arena “pod” because of pandemic considerations.
“It feels almost like this season snuck up on us a bit,” Conley said. “We couldn’t be happier to start on time this year.”
He added that he was honored to be named team captain for the second straight year.
“It’s exciting again to be in a leadership role, especially with this group,” Conley said. “It’s definitely an honor and a great responsibility to have.”
Sullivan said the number of returning players has made for spirited practices as they vie for ice time.
“We’ve had some great competition,” he said. “At the end of the day, that’s what championship teams are made of.”
Primeau, the only UNO player to make the preseason all-conference team, said he’s ready to get started.
“It’s an honor to be recognized, but it’s the preseason,” he said. “There’s still work to be done over 36 games.”
The roster
2 — Jason Smallidge, D, 6-2, 193, Sr., Eagan, Minnesota
3 — Kirby Proctor, D, 6-3, 197, Jr., Okotoks, Alberta
4 — Brandon Scanlin, D, 6-4, 213, Jr., Hamilton, Ontario
7 — Nate Knoepke, D, 6-3, 205, Gr., Farmington, Minnesota
10 — Kevin Conley, F, 6-0, 191, Gr., Wausau, Wisconsin
11 — Nolan Sullivan, F, 5-11, 203, Jr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota
12 — Nolan Krenzen, D, 5-9, 180, So., Duluth, Minnesota
13 — Chayse Primeau, F, 6-3, 185, Sr., Margate City, New Jersey
14 — Cameron Berg, F, 6-0, 195, Fr., White Bear Lake, Minnesota
16 — Martin Sundberg, F, 6-4, 197, Gr., Linkoping, Sweden
17 — Taylor Ward, F, 6-2, 207, Sr., Kelowna, British Columbia
19 — Ty Mueller, F, 5-11, 200, Fr., Alberta, Canada
20 — Jonny Tychonick, D, 6-0, 187, Sr., Calgary, Alberta
22 — Jimmy Glynn, F, 5-10, 168, So., Lemont, Illinois
23 — Victor Mancini, D, 6-4, 215, Fr., Saginaw, Michigan
26 — Brock Bremer, F, 5-5, 140, So., Forest Lake, Minnesota
27 — Matt Miller, F, 6-2, 194, So., Leo, Indiana
28 — Jack Randl, F, 5-10, 175, Jr., Carpentersville, Illinois
29 — Kaden Bohlsen, F, 6-3, 192, So., Willmar, Minnesota
31 — Isaiah Saville, G, 6-1, 196, Jr., Anchorage, Alaska
35 — Jacob Zab, G, 5-9, 175, Jr., Mentor, Ohio
36 — Austin Roden, G, 6-0, 183, Jr., Sidney, British Columbia
39 — Brannon McManus, F, 5-10, 175, Gr., Newport Beach, California
40 — Tyler Weiss, F, 5-11, 146, Sr., Raleigh, North Carolina
44 — Jake Harrison, D, 5-9, 179, So., West Kelowna, British Columbia
45 — Joey Abate, F, 6-2, 188, Jr., Bloomingdale, Illinois
48 — Davis Pennington, D, 5-10, 180, Fr., Saline, Michigan
Top returning scorers
Primeau: 9 goals, 14 assists, 23 points
Weiss: 7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points
Ward: 13 goals, 9 assists, 22 points
Conley: 9 goals, 10 assists, 19 points
Scanlin: 2 goals, 15 assists, 17 points
Goalie statistics (2020-21)
Saville: 24 games (started 23), 12-11-1 record, 3.03 goals-against average
Roden: 6 games (started 3), 2-0-0, 2.83
