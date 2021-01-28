'It’s a good rivalry': UNO hockey set to face first-place North Dakota six times in next five weeks

Knowing that it’s North Dakota week is enough to fire up the UNO hockey team.
“Our guys are really excited,” Mavericks coach Mike Gabinet said. “It’s a good rivalry.”
The second-ranked Fighting Hawks will begin a two-game series against ninth-ranked UNO on Friday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena. The series will conclude Saturday at 6:07 p.m.
The teams were previously scheduled to play two series but those were postponed after the Mavs’ program shut down for two weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests. UNO will play North Dakota six times over the next five weeks.
“Our guys are working hard and preparing for a tough team,” Gabinet said. “We know we have a challenging schedule ahead but it’s a great way to build our resilience.”
The Mavs are coming off a home split against 20th-ranked Denver. The 5-2 victory Sunday snapped a 19-game winless streak against the Pioneers, who are ranked 20th.
“I was really proud of our group for the way we played that night,” Gabinet said. “There’s no quit in our guys and I felt like that was a big win for us.”
The Fighting Hawks enter this weekend with a 12-3-1 record, good for first place in the eight-team NCHC. North Dakota has 35 points, two ahead of second-place St. Cloud State.
The 9-4-1 Mavs are tied with Minnesota Duluth for third with 27 points. UNO has played two fewer games than North Dakota and three fewer than St. Cloud.
Gabinet said the Fighting Hawks are certain to present a major challenge.
“They’re ranked second for a reason,” he said. “They probably have the most talented roster in the country.”
The coach added that his team appears to be back at full strength after lingering COVID-19 quarantine for a few players.
“I think our practice Tuesday was the first one without any restrictions on our guys,” he said. “We’re going to need everybody on board.”
That’s a true statement. North Dakota has five of the top 10 scorers in the league and Adam Scheel was named the league’s goaltender of the week after allowing one goal in two wins over Colorado College.
Chayse Primeau leads UNO in scoring with 13 points while Taylor Ward has a team-leading seven goals. He scored twice against Denver on Sunday.
Mavs’ goalie Isaiah Saville is 7-4-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average.
Friday night’s game will be nationally televised by CBS Sports Network, which should heighten the drama.
“Anytime you get a chance to showcase your team and your program on TV, that’s a good thing,” Gabinet said.
Notes
North Dakota has won three straight and is 9-1 in its last 10 games … The Fighting Hawks lead the all-time series 24-13-1 but the teams split the series 2-2 last season … North Dakota’s Brad Berry is in his sixth season as head coach … The Mavs have killed off 44 straight penalties over the past 12 games. That 94% penalty-kill average leads the league and is second in the nation.
