'It’s a good rivalry': UNO hockey set to face first-place North Dakota six times in next five weeks

“I was really proud of our group for the way we played that night,” Gabinet said. “There’s no quit in our guys and I felt like that was a big win for us.”

The Fighting Hawks enter this weekend with a 12-3-1 record, good for first place in the eight-team NCHC. North Dakota has 35 points, two ahead of second-place St. Cloud State.

The 9-4-1 Mavs are tied with Minnesota Duluth for third with 27 points. UNO has played two fewer games than North Dakota and three fewer than St. Cloud.

Gabinet said the Fighting Hawks are certain to present a major challenge.

“They’re ranked second for a reason,” he said. “They probably have the most talented roster in the country.”

The coach added that his team appears to be back at full strength after lingering COVID-19 quarantine for a few players.

“I think our practice Tuesday was the first one without any restrictions on our guys,” he said. “We’re going to need everybody on board.”

That’s a true statement. North Dakota has five of the top 10 scorers in the league and Adam Scheel was named the league’s goaltender of the week after allowing one goal in two wins over Colorado College.