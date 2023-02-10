It took Elena Pilakouta awhile to adapt to the American style of basketball when she arrived as an Omaha freshman in 2018. In fact, it took quite awhile.

"It was a year, maybe two," UNO's 6-foot-3 center said. "It's a whole different game. Different tempo, faster tempo. My strength is my IQ, so it's how do I still use that here."

Pilakouta is a native of Cyprus, an island country in the Mediterranean. Pilakouta has played for her country's national team since she was 15, but those teams primarily would score more deliberately out of a half-court offense.

Now in her fifth and final season with the Mavs — she said she always planned to use this extra COVID season granted by the NCAA because "I didn't want to regret not using it later" — Pilakouta is having a standout season.

Her season averages in scoring (14.0 ppg), rebounding (7.0), field goal percentage (.623) and free throw percentage (.836) are easily bests for her career. She's in the top seven in the Summit League in all four categories and she's seventh nationally in field goal percentage.

A back-to-the-basket post, most of Pilakouta's points come in the low block where she's effective with both hands, but this year she's developed a dependable jumper from 15 feet.

"I think she's really tried to invest in being a student of the game as far as how she can score," coach Carrie Banks said. "She's just a really smart kid. She's done a lot of individual skill work and it's all paying off for her."

Pilakouta's season includes five double-doubles, one being a 30-point, 15-rebound performance against Oral Roberts two weeks ago. But her best stretch may have been in mid-January when she made 20 field goal attempts in a row. She was 13 of 13 in the first meeting with North Dakota State, and two days later she became the fourth Mav in the Division I era to eclipse 1,000 career points.

In Thursday's win over NDSU, she made all five field goal attempts, meaning she's 18 of 18 against the Bison this year.

"The obvious thing is her size and her strength. She's just really hard to move," NDSU coach Jory Collins said of what makes Pilakouta a tough matchup. "On top of that, she's very, very skilled for a big girl. Her touch around the rim is phenomenal."

In her last nine games, Pilakouta has averaged 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and shot 73.6% (67 of 91) from the field.

"She's efficient. She's really, really efficient," Banks said. "It's kind of like we expect her to make everything now. Even in games where she's struggled a little bit, she's found other ways to contribute."

That also has translated to team success. The Mavs are 12-13 and are within two games of second place in the Summit standings. It's the first time since 2018 that UNO has more than eight wins in a season.

"I think a lot of teams know she's a huge weapon for us. Having Elena in the paint kind of gives us a threat because we have a lot of talented guards," said teammate Grace Cave, who is averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

UNO has four regular-season games left, beginning with Saturday's noon tipoff against North Dakota (7-6, 14-9) at Baxter Arena.

Pilakouta said she spent about two months back home last summer, which helped mentally prepare her for her final college season. After this season, Pilakouta hopes to play professional basketball somewhere closer to home.

"I want to play basketball, so I'll see where that takes me," she said.

Recent UNO women's basketball coaches Carrie Banks Brittany Lange Chance Lindley Patty Patton Shearer Lisa Carlsen Paula Buscher Cherri Mankenberg Other coaches