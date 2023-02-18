OXFORD, Ohio — Jack Randl scored just 18 seconds into overtime as Omaha beat Miami (OH) 3-2 on Saturday night.

​The Mavericks (17-10-3, 12-6-2) took the opening faceoff back into their zone, where Ty Mueller dropped it to Randl near the circle.

Randl skated it past the center line and into the offensive zone, deked past a Miami defender, and beat goalie Ludvig Persson to lift UNO to the win.

Nolan Sullivan and Jake Pivonka also scored for the Mavs, who improved to 9-1-1 in their last 11 games. They outshot Miami 52-33, with UNO goalie Jake Kucharski making 31 saves. Cameron Berg chipped in a pair of assists.

The RedHawks took a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but the Mavericks scored three unanswered, shifting the momentum on Jake Pivonka's short-handed goal with 3:15 left in the third.

The Mavs scored the equalizer with just over four minutes left in regulation on Sullivan's wraparound goal.​

After the win, Omaha stands alone in third place in the NCHC with 38 points and clinched home ice advantage in the conference quarterfinals.

UNO returns home next weekend with a series against St. Cloud State, beginning Friday at 4:05 p.m.

UNO (17-10-3, 12-6-2)........ 0 1 1 1 — 3

At Miami (7-19-4, 2-15-3)... 1 1 0 0 — 2

First period: 1, Miami, Rydqvist (Moulton), 15:54.

Second period: 2, Miami, Drazner (Murray), 1:29. 3, UNO, Pivonka (Berg), 16:45, SH.

Third period: 4, UNO, Sullivan (Bremer, Berg), 15:59.

Overtime: 5, UNO, Randl (Mueller, Tychonick), :18.

Shots on goal

UNO;15;18;18;1—52

Miami;16;7;10;0—33

Goalies: UNO, Kucharski (31 saves). Miami, Persson (49 saves).

Penalties-minutes: UNO 4-8, Miami 6-12.

Power plays: UNO 0 of 5, Miami 0 of 3.

