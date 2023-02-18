OXFORD, Ohio — Jack Randl scored just 18 seconds into overtime as Omaha beat Miami (OH) 3-2 on Saturday night.
The Mavericks (17-10-3, 12-6-2) took the opening faceoff back into their zone, where Ty Mueller dropped it to Randl near the circle.
Randl skated it past the center line and into the offensive zone, deked past a Miami defender, and beat goalie Ludvig Persson to lift UNO to the win.
Nolan Sullivan and Jake Pivonka also scored for the Mavs, who improved to 9-1-1 in their last 11 games. They outshot Miami 52-33, with UNO goalie Jake Kucharski making 31 saves. Cameron Berg chipped in a pair of assists.
The RedHawks took a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but the Mavericks scored three unanswered, shifting the momentum on Jake Pivonka's short-handed goal with 3:15 left in the third.
The Mavs scored the equalizer with just over four minutes left in regulation on Sullivan's wraparound goal.
After the win, Omaha stands alone in third place in the NCHC with 38 points and clinched home ice advantage in the conference quarterfinals.
UNO returns home next weekend with a series against St. Cloud State, beginning Friday at 4:05 p.m.
UNO (17-10-3, 12-6-2)........ 0 1 1 1 — 3 At Miami (7-19-4, 2-15-3)... 1 1 0 0 — 2
First period: 1, Miami, Rydqvist (Moulton), 15:54.
Second period: 2, Miami, Drazner (Murray), 1:29. 3, UNO, Pivonka (Berg), 16:45, SH.
Third period: 4, UNO, Sullivan (Bremer, Berg), 15:59.
Overtime: 5, UNO, Randl (Mueller, Tychonick), :18.
Goalies: UNO, Kucharski (31 saves). Miami, Persson (49 saves).
Penalties-minutes: UNO 4-8, Miami 6-12.
Power plays: UNO 0 of 5, Miami 0 of 3.
A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010
2021-22 season
Record: 21-17 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Season ended in first round of the NCHC playoffs with series loss to Western Michigan
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020-21 season
Record: 14-11-1 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Reached NCAA tournament regionals, where Mavs fell to Minnesota 7-2
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019-20 season
Record: 14-17-5 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Postseason canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018-19 season
Record: 9-24-3 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notable: Season ended in NCHC quarterfinal loss to Minnesota Duluth
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017-18 season
Record: 17-17-2 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Gabinet's first season coaching Mavs, season ended in NCHC quarterfinal loss to North Dakota
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016-17 season
Record: 17-17-5 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Blais final season coaching the Mavs; Forward Austin Ortega ties NCAA record for career game-winning goals (23)
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015-16 season
Record: 18-17-1
Coach: Dean Blais
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014-15 season
Record: 20-13-6 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Finished season in NCAA Frozen Four; Forward Austin Ortega sets NCAA record for most game-winning goals in a season (11)
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013-14 season
Record: 17-18-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: First season in the NCHC
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012-13 season
Record: 19-18-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Final season in the WCHA
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011-12 season
Record: 14-18-6
Coach: Dean Blais
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010-11 season
Record: 21-16-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: First season in the WCHA; Blais wins WCHA coach of the year
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!