Jack Randl's breakout performance will be key over second half of season for Omaha hockey

Jack Randl didn’t set any goals this season, but he’s certainly scoring a lot of them.

The UNO senior forward has 15 goals, tying him with Denver’s Carter Mazur for the national lead. Randl’s production has helped boost the Mavericks into fourth place in the rugged eight-team NCHC.

“It’s been a really good first half so far,” he said. “We had a little adversity at the start but since then we’ve shown that we can beat anybody.”

When your team has defeated the top-ranked squad – and defending national champion – you can make that claim. UNO went on the road and defeated Denver 3-0 on Nov. 25.

Randl’s breakout season might not have been expected but he has improved each season. He started his collegiate career at Michigan before playing for the Omaha Lancers of the USHL and eventually the Mavs.

He had five goals and eight assists as a sophomore and nine goals and 11 assists last year. His 15 goals this season are at least nine more than anyone else on the Mavs roster and his seven assists give him a team-leading 22 points.

Randl, who grew up in the Chicago suburb of Carpentersville, is quick to credit his teammates for his fast start.

“It’s always great to get on the scoresheet,” he said. “I owe a lot to the guys on the team for what I’ve been able to accomplish.”

Randl got off to a quick start, scoring twice in the season opener against Niagara. He added another goal the next night, but UNO lost both games 4-3.

“We didn’t play that badly and we could have won both,” he said. “But I think those losses woke us up.”

With 10 freshmen on the team, Randl said he also has worked to be more of a leader.

“When you’re one of the more experienced guys, you feel like it’s your duty,” he said. “We’ve got really good team chemistry and the younger guys are always willing to listen.”

Randl continued to light the lamp, scoring a pair of goals the following weekend at Lake Superior State. He had his best game Oct. 23 when he had a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Alaska Fairbanks.

One month later, he had an assist when the Mavs won at Denver.

“To be able to win against that team gave us all a big shot of confidence,” he said. “Especially with a team as young as we’ve got.”

Randl said he did nothing differently to prepare for this season aside from spending added time in the weight room.

“I needed to get bigger and stronger,” he said. “I’m always working on my skills and my skating but that’s something I do every year.”

Coach Mike Gabinet said Randl’s big first half shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“He’s the real deal, on and off the ice,” the coach said. “He’s a strong leader and has a strong work ethic and he’s been rewarded for it.”

Gabinet added that he was happy to see Randl’s dedication to the sport pay off.

“He’s invested a lot in our program,” the coach said. “He’s improved every year and has come a long way.”

Randl, a business major, also has excelled off the ice. Last year he earned Academic All-League and was named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar.

“I always want to take care of my schoolwork,” he said. “That’s something that was instilled by my parents.”

The forward said he hopes the Mavs can start the second half of the season strong when UNO resumes play Dec. 30 against St. Lawrence. The Mavs ended the first half with two road losses against Colorado College, including a 1-0 setback Dec. 10.

“That was a tough series for all of us because we’d been playing so well,” he said. “It’s not the way we wanted to go out but hopefully that will motivate us the rest of the way.”

