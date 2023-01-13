Jake Pivonka scores game-winner to lift Omaha hockey over Minnesota Duluth

Friday the 13th proved to be anything but unlucky for the UNO hockey team.

Jake Pivonka took advantage of a turnover to score with seven minutes left Friday night as UNO defeated Minnesota Duluth 3-2. The game was played in front of 6,398 at Baxter Arena.

The Bulldogs rallied to tie the game with a pair of third-period goals. But the Mavericks scored what proved to be the winner after a Duluth defenseman whiffed on a pass, giving the puck to Pivonka alone in the slot.

The graduate transfer from Notre Dame made no mistake, firing a shot through the pads of goalie Zach Stejskal.

"It was kind of a gift there at the end," he said. "I was lucky to just kind of be in the right place at the right time."

Pivonka, whose father Michal played several seasons in the NHL, said he had one thought before taking the shot: "Keep it simple. Just get it on net."

The Mavs dominated the first two periods and held a 2-0 edge. Ty Mueller scored his ninth of the season in the first and Matt Miller his seventh — a shorthanded tally — in the second.

Duluth drew within a goal four minutes into the third period on a goal by defenseman Owen Gallatin. The Bulldogs then tied the game five minutes later when Dominic James scored shorthanded.

That set the stage for Pivonka's game-winner.

"The type of team they have, we knew they were going to press in the third period," coach Mike Gabinet said. "They clawed their way back but it was nice to see us get our mentality back and go to work."

The Bulldogs pulled their goalie with two minutes left and had one final chance with 2.7 seconds left. Duluth won the faceoff in the Mavs' end but goalie Jake Kucharski made his 25th and final save off a shot by the Bulldogs' leading scorer Ben Steeves at the buzzer.

"I thought he was solid when he had to be," Gabinet said. "He wasn't tested early but he made some key saves down the stretch."

UNO moved to 10-9-2 overall and 5-5-1 in the NCHC. Duluth fell to 9-11-1 and 4-7-0.

Gabinet said it was important that the Mavs didn't let the first game of the second half of the league season slip away.

"Every game is so pressure packed because you play so few," the coach said. "To find a way to get three points is very big."

The teams will play again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.

Minnesota Duluth (9-11-1, 4-7-0) ........ 0 0 2—2

At UNO (10-9-2, 5-5-1) ..................... 1 1 1—3

First period: 1, UNO, Mueller (Lemay, Sullivan), 11:37, PP.

Second period: 2, UNO, Miller (Randl), 13:06, SH.

Third period: 3, UMD, Gallatin (Dubinsky), 4:01. 4, UMD, James, 9:13, SH. 5, UNO, Pivonka, 13:03.

Shots on goal

UMD ................ 4 8 13—25

UNO ...............11 9 10—30

Goalies: UMD, Stejskal (27 saves). UNO, Kucharski (23 saves).

Penalties-minutes: UND 6-12, UNO 5-10.

Power plays: UMD 0 of 3, UNO 1 of 4.