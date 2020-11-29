Jerry Sanders, former Mavs hockey stat crew member, dies at age 86

If you attended a UNO athletic event anytime in the past six decades, chances are you knew Jerry Sanders.
Sanders, a longtime supporter of Maverick athletics, died Nov. 21. He was 86.
“It’s hard for me to think that Jerry is gone,’’ former UNO sports information director Gary Anderson said. “He was part of the Mavs family for so many years.’’
Sanders’ ties to UNO started with his connection to Bev, his wife of 68 years. She was the women’s equipment manager at the school from 1978 to 2001, and Jerry was an assistant softball coach.
He had a special love for hockey, which began with the Omaha Knights and later the Omaha Lancers. When UNO added the sport in 1997, Anderson said he knew who his first stat crew hire would be.
“I could count on Jerry,’’ Anderson said. “He understood the sport, so I felt good about having him work our games.’’
Sanders was still part of that crew through last season, a span of 23 years. He was not going to work this year because of coronavirus concerns.
“I can’t remember Jerry missing a game,’’ Anderson said. “It’s going to be strange not seeing him at the arena.’’
Other members of the Sanders family also have strong UNO ties. Their daughter Jody was a standout softball player from 1978 to 1982, and grandson Bill is the Mavs’ head equipment manager.
“It’s been a tough week,’’ Bill Sanders said. “I feel like the whole city of Omaha has lost someone.’’
Bill said his grandpa seemed to know people wherever he went.
“I couldn’t go to the grocery store with him because it was going to take a while,’’ he said. “He was an upbeat person who made friends very easily.’’
“My grandpa was a good dancer and could have chosen any girl that night,’’ Bill said. “He chose to dance with my grandma.’’
The two were still in high school when they married. Jerry worked for a grocery store part time at night, and if he was late to school the next day, Bev would write a note to explain why.
“To get married that young, a lot of marriages probably wouldn’t make it,’’ Bill said. “They made it 68 years.’’
Jerry, who joined the military after graduation, eventually made his way to UNO. In addition to coaching, he managed the school’s pickle card sales that helped generate funds for the athletic department.
Jerry and Bev, longtime members of the UNO Hockey Blue Line booster club, received the annual “Service to Hockey’’ award from the Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010.
“Those two were inseparable,’’ Anderson said. “If Jerry was working a game, Bev would be watching from the stands.’’
Sanders enjoyed golfing and bowling, hobbies that kept him active.
“I was in a bowling tournament shortly after he passed,’’ Bill said. “I couldn’t walk 10 feet without someone coming up and giving me a hug.’’
Bill said the timing of his grandfather’s death made this week especially difficult. UNO begins its hockey season Tuesday at Baxter Arena.
“Even when he was in the hospital, he was asking about this season,’’ Bill said. “We’re all going to miss him.’’
