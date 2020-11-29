Jerry Sanders, former Mavs hockey stat crew member, dies at age 86

If you attended a UNO athletic event anytime in the past six decades, chances are you knew Jerry Sanders.

Sanders, a longtime supporter of Maverick athletics, died Nov. 21. He was 86.

“It’s hard for me to think that Jerry is gone,’’ former UNO sports information director Gary Anderson said. “He was part of the Mavs family for so many years.’’

Sanders’ ties to UNO started with his connection to Bev, his wife of 68 years. She was the women’s equipment manager at the school from 1978 to 2001, and Jerry was an assistant softball coach.

He had a special love for hockey, which began with the Omaha Knights and later the Omaha Lancers. When UNO added the sport in 1997, Anderson said he knew who his first stat crew hire would be.

“I could count on Jerry,’’ Anderson said. “He understood the sport, so I felt good about having him work our games.’’

Sanders was still part of that crew through last season, a span of 23 years. He was not going to work this year because of coronavirus concerns.

“I can’t remember Jerry missing a game,’’ Anderson said. “It’s going to be strange not seeing him at the arena.’’