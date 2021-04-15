Joey Machado throws eight innings in UNO baseball's win over BYU

Joey Machado threw eight strong innings to lead UNO to a 2-1 win over BYU on Thursday night at Anderson Field.

The Omaha Creighton Prep graduate scattered six hits and struck out seven to earn the win.

The Mavericks (13-16) scored their runs in the third inning, when they recorded four of their six hits. Brett Bonar scored on a Harrison Denk groundout to put UNO on the board, then a two-out single up the middle by Mike Boeve made it 2-0.

The Cougars scored an unearned run in the eighth then threatened in the ninth.

Cole Gambill led off with a double and was sacrificed to third. But Tanner Howe got a strikeout and groundout to end the threat and earn his first save.

Boeve and Grant Goldston had two hits apiece for the Mavs.

UNO and BYU will play again at 6 p.m. Friday.

