Jonny Tychonick proves to be solid addition to UNO hockey's defensive corps

With the emotion of last week’s North Dakota series behind him, UNO defenseman Jonny Tychonick is ready to move on.
He has bigger goals this season, as do the rest of his teammates.
“I think we’ve really made progress," he said. “We’ve had a ton of ups and downs but it’s all been worth it."
Tychonick (pronounced ty-KAW-nik) has fit in well with the Mavericks after transferring from North Dakota. He was looking for a fresh start after two seasons with the Fighting Hawks and UNO was in need of defensemen.
“It was a little bit of a process," he said. “When I decided to transfer, UNO was one of the first programs to show interest."
Tychonick also knew Mavs’ forward Taylor Ward from junior hockey, so that didn’t hurt UNO’s chances.
“The plan that the coaching staff had for me seemed perfect," he said. “Getting the opportunity to play was a big thing."
Tychonick helped the Mavs go 6-3-1 over the first half of the season at the Baxter Arena pod but the junior was slowed over the holidays by COVID-19.
“It hit me really hard," he said. “I’m happy to be back out on the ice."
UNO had other players test positive and the quarantine shut down the program for two weeks. It also postponed a pair of series the Mavs were to play against North Dakota, though the teams finally met last weekend.
The Fighting Hawks hadn’t forgotten about their former teammate as Tychonick took a big hit early in last Friday night’s game. Sophomore forward Brendan Budy drew a major penalty for charging on the play.
“That was probably the hardest I’ve ever been hit in a game," Tychonick said. “There was a lot of talk going on the ice that night."
North Dakota won that series opener 6-2 but the Mavs bounced back the next night to post a 5-4 win. Tychonick exacted his revenge with a goal and an assist.
“Scoring that goal felt really good," he said. “That kind of quieted their chirping."
UNO returns to action this weekend with a two-game series at Denver. Friday’s game starts at 8:07 p.m. and Saturday’s game, which will be televised by the CBS Sports Network, starts at 7:07 p.m.
The Mavs are 10-5-1 and in fourth place in the eight-team NCHC. The Pioneers are 6-9-1 and in fifth.
UNO coach Mike Gabinet said Tychonick has been a solid addition to the defensive corps.
“Jonny’s biggest strength is his ability to move the puck," he said. “His transfer here has worked out really well."
Gabinet added that Tychonick continues to work on his game in hopes of someday playing professionally.
“He’s buying into becoming an elite player," the coach said. “He’s one of those guys who’s never satisfied."
Tychonick, who is majoring in communication studies, said the switch to UNO has been a positive in his life.
“It’s been unbelievable," he said. “It’s been everything that I hoped it would be and more."
Notes
» UNO enters the weekend series ranked ninth and 10th nationally.
» The Mavs’ Isaiah Saville is one of five NCHC goalies named to the 2021 Mike Richter Award watch list. That award, named after the former New York Rangers netminder, is given annually to the top goalie in Division I hockey.
» Chayse Primeau leads UNO in scoring with 17 points while Ward has a team-leading eight goals.
» The Mavs snapped a 19-game winless streak against Denver on Jan. 24 with a 5-2 win.
» UNO returns home next weekend for a series against Colorado College.
