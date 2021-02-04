Jonny Tychonick proves to be solid addition to UNO hockey's defensive corps

With the emotion of last week’s North Dakota series behind him, UNO defenseman Jonny Tychonick is ready to move on.

He has bigger goals this season, as do the rest of his teammates.

“I think we’ve really made progress," he said. “We’ve had a ton of ups and downs but it’s all been worth it."

Tychonick (pronounced ty-KAW-nik) has fit in well with the Mavericks after transferring from North Dakota. He was looking for a fresh start after two seasons with the Fighting Hawks and UNO was in need of defensemen.

“It was a little bit of a process," he said. “When I decided to transfer, UNO was one of the first programs to show interest."

Tychonick also knew Mavs’ forward Taylor Ward from junior hockey, so that didn’t hurt UNO’s chances.

“The plan that the coaching staff had for me seemed perfect," he said. “Getting the opportunity to play was a big thing."

Tychonick helped the Mavs go 6-3-1 over the first half of the season at the Baxter Arena pod but the junior was slowed over the holidays by COVID-19.

“It hit me really hard," he said. “I’m happy to be back out on the ice."