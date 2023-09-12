Omaha's Junior Casillas took a crossing pass in front of the net and beat Chicago State's keeper for his first career goal as a Maverick with 20 minutes left in the first half of last Saturday's game.

The midfielder was just getting started.

Casillas scored a second goal seven minutes later and then with 6:20 left in the half, he drilled a low shot from the top of the box to the back of the net. That gave Casillas UNO's first hat trick since 2017.

"After I got the second one, I was thinking it's early maybe I can get a third one. The first two came so fast," Casillas said. "The opportunity came and I took it."

Casillas said it was his first hat trick since his high school days when he was an all-state player at Lexington. He then played at Iowa Western and transferred to the Mavericks in the offseason.

"He provides us something that's completely different. He presses well, which is probably the most important thing for us," Omaha coach Donovan Dowling said.​

Casillas also had an assist last Saturday, giving him seven points. That tied a program record for most points in a game. He was named the Summit League player of the week.

Casillas did all that while playing just 35 minutes off the bench. In all, six of UNO's seven goals were scored by non-starters against a Chicago State team that came in with a 2-1-1 record.

"We're ready to make an impact whether we start or don't start. Coach rotates us so much we're ready whenever we're on the field," Casillas said. "We have at least three players per spot, that's how deep we are. One guy gets hurt or gets injured, another guy comes on and does the same thing. We do whatever it takes to win."

That depth is something Dowling, hired last June, and his staff were able to build in the offseason. He feels that's a true strength and raises the level of play in practice.

"The power of us is going to be in our collective," Dowling said. "It's nice we're not one-dimensional, we don't have to ride with one guy."

The Chicago State win capped an encouraging week for the Mavs as they also beat Grand Canyon 2-1. UNO started the season 0-3, but the Mavs are looking to stay on a roll as it plays at 1-4 Drake at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"In the losses, they give you lessons. And we learned a few tough lessons," Dowling said. "Winning is habit-forming, so hopefully these games can generate some confidence."