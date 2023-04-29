It took Kamryn Meyer five pitches Saturday for the much-anticipated moment to happen.

Meyer entered Saturday's doubleheader with Western Illinois needing one strikeout to become Omaha softball's career leader. Leadoff batter Georgia Rea swung through Meyer's fifth pitch for strikeout No. 699 of her career.

"It was nice to get that out of the way so it wasn't on my mind,"Meyer said.

"I told her before the game that she was going to get the first batter," outfielder Rachel Weber said. "She's such a determined and hard worker."

After the strikeout, Meyer raised her arms and soon was receiving hugs from her teammates on the field. Meyer also was congratulated by Cheris Kuster, who had held UNO's strikeout record since 2007.

"Just proud of Kam. That's a huge accomplishment. Just a lot of hard work and she's a talented player," UNO coach Mike Heard said.

Kuster and many other former Mav players were among those at Claussen Field. The doubleheader drew 626 fans, which is the second-largest crowd since the field opened.

"I was a little mad last week when I didn't break it, but it did make it a little more special," Meyer said. "A lot of my family was able to come."

Meyer went on to pitch five effective innings in the opener, allowing two hits and striking out nine. UNO won the opener 9-1 and took the nightcap 5-2.

UNO scored multiple runs in four of the six innings it batted. Ava Rongisch ended the opener by way of run-rule with a two-run home run to right center.

In the second game, Western jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before UNO starter Sydney Nuismer settled in. The Elkhorn grad finished wth a five-hitter as she earned her 12th win this season.

UNO took the lead with three runs in the second inning, then in the third Marra Cramer hit an RBI triple and Olivia Aden followed with a single to score Cramer.

Rachel Weber, who was honored during Senior Day ceremonies in between games, went 5 for 7 on the day and hit her first triple of the season.

"It's good to see her get hot at the end of the season," said Heard, with the Summit League tournament starting in less than two weeks. "She's a big part of the offense."

UNO will look for its ninth straight win when plays Western Illinois at 1 p.m. Sunday. It also will be UNO's final home game this season.

Kamryn Meyer