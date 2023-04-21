Kamryn Meyer broke one longstanding Omaha pitching record last season. The right-hander is on the verge of setting another.

UNO's power pitcher struck out a single-season program record 269 batters last season when she was one of the top pitchers in the Summit League. Meyer is again leading the Summit in strikeouts and is 16 away from passing Chris Kuster as the Mavs' career leader in that category.

"It's super surreal," said Meyer, who enters this weekend's home series with South Dakota with 683 career strikeouts. "I don't necessarily think about it a lot of the time, but hearing people talk about it, it's like, 'Wow, I'm actually that close to the record.' It's super cool."

Kuster, who played for the Mavs from 2004 to 2007 when they were in NCAA Division II, also had the single-season strikeout record at 259 before Meyer surpassed that mark last year.

Meyer has amassed some of D-I's best numbers this spring as she ranks seventh in strikeouts (188), 13th in strikeouts per seven innings (10.2) and 20th in ERA (1.31).

"She will beat you with every single pitch," UNO catcher Sydney Ross said. "You're going to have to put in a lot of effort when you go to the plate against her."

Ross has caught most of Meyer's games since both were freshman in 2020. Both are seniors this spring, but with the extra COVID season granted by the NCAA, both are planning to return next season.

Ross has become one of Omaha's offensive catalysts as she's batting .266 and leads the team in home runs (5) and stolen bases (15).

"I've been honing in on my swing this year," Ross said.

But coach Mike Heard knows how instrumental Ross is behind the plate, where she calls pitches.

"They are so in synch with each other. I always try to say something about Syd when talking about Kam's success because she's a big part of it," Heard said. "(Ross) understands the game, she understands the pitches, she understands Kam really well."

Meyer has overpowered opponents with her rise ball, but she's worked on develop other pitches. She's used a drop ball and change-up more this season.

Heard said you have to keep adapting when opponents get a scouting report and that's what Meyer has done.

"Her mental game has grown so much," Ross said of Meyer. "In the past, a few walks may have gotten into her head. Now it's like, 'Whatever, I've got this next batter.' I love that. As a defense, we have trust in her and she has trust in us."

Meyer certainly could end the weekend atop the strikeout list. Meyer has averaged 21.3 strikeouts over the past three weekends.

And this is a key weekend as far as the Summit League standings are concerned. South Dakota is in second place with an 8-3 league record, while UNO is third at 7-4. The Mavs have nine league games left before next month's Summit tournament.

"We still have a lot of room for growth," Meyer said of the Mavs. "We're not where we want to be, but we're taking the right steps to get there."

UNO's career strikeout leaders

Player, No., Years pitched

1. Cheris Kuster, 698, 2004-07

2. Kamryn Meyer, 683, 2020-23

3. Krista Unger (Wood), 530, 2000-03

4. Michelle Manthei, 526, 1998-01

5. Beth Haley, 499, 2008-11