BATON ROUGE, La. — Kamryn Meyer threw a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts as Omaha defeated Prairie View A&M 3-0 Saturday afternoon in an elimination game at the NCAA regionals.

It is UNO's first win in the NCAAs as it opened with a 5-0 loss to Louisiana on Friday. The Mavs will meet the Ragin' Cajuns in another elimination game Saturday night.

UNO took a 2-0 lead in the third inning as the Mavs got three straight singles, including a Rachel Weber RBI that brought in Lynsey Tucker. Maggie O'Brien later scored on an error.

The fifth inning was the only time Prairie View's offense threatened against Meyer. She allowed two infield singles and a walk as the bases were loaded with two outs, but rightfielder Weber made a running catch for the third out.

Ava Rongisch added an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. The freshman from Millard West had two long doubles to center for the game.

Meyer capped her 21st career shutout by striking out the side in the seventh.

Rongisch, Tucker, O'Brien and Marra Cramer all had two hits for the Mavs.