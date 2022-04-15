Kamryn Meyer strikes out 18 as UNO defeats St. Thomas in first game of doubleheader

UNO junior Kamryn Meyer struck out a career-high 18 and threw a two-hitter in leading the Mavs to a 5-1 win over St. Thomas on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Meyer struck out 10 of the first 12 batters she faced before Katie Goelz homered. St. Thomas' other hit was a leadoff single in the seventh.

Izzy Eltze hit the first pitch of the game over the right-field fence to give UNO a quick lead. Maggie O​'Brien added an RBI triple in the second for a 2-0 lead.

The Mavs broke away with a three-run seventh. Jamie White had an RBI single and two more runs scored on an error.