Kamryn Meyer strikes out seven, but UNO softball falls to Wichita State

Beatrice native Addison Barnard hit her 12th home run of the season to put Wichita State in front and the Shockers held on for a 3-1 win over the Mavericks Wednesday in UNO's home opener.

UNO led 1-0 after Jamie White homered into the bullpen in left field in the fourth inning.

But Barnard answered with her two-out, two-run homer to dead center in the fifth. Lauren Lucas added a solo shot to center in the sixth.

Those were the only runs allowed by UNO ace Kamryn Meyer, who threw a six-hitter with seven strikeouts.

"Kam threw one heck of a game," UNO coach Mike Heard said. "(Wichita State) is a program that I'm sure is going to be a top 25 team before the season's over. She threw awesome, but sometime's good players beat you."

While Meyer (6-3) limited the Shockers, WSU's Erin McDonald threw a one-hitter, allowing only White's homer. The Mavs did load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but McDonald's 11th strikeout ended the game.

"Offensively, I was really disappointed," Heard said. "I did not think we were disciplined at the plate. Aside from a couple of girls, we just weren't competitive at the plate."

UNO is off until March 26 when it opens Summit League play at home against defending league champ South Dakota State.

