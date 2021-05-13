Kamryn Meyer throws no-hitter as UNO softball advances to Summit League semifinals

FARGO, N.D. — Kamryn Meyer threw a no-hitter to lead UNO to a 5-0 win over North Dakota at the Summit League softball tournament Thursday afternoon.

Meyer struck out eight and walked one — the walk came with two outs in the third inning. North Dakota also had a runner reach on an error in the fifth, but the Mavs then turned a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Emily Klosterman scored in the third inning and had an RBI single in the fourth to lead UNO's offense. Hailey Bartz delivered a two-run single in the sixth as the Mavs pulled away.

UNO, the second seed in the tournament, will face fourth-seeded UMKC at 1 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to Saturday's title game. UMKC upset top-seeded South Dakota State earlier Thursday.​