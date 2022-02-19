 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Kamryn Meyer throws no-hitter in UNO softball's win over Texas-San Antonio

Kamryn Meyer threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as she led UNO to a 5-0 win over Texas-San Antonio.

It was Meyer's second no-hitter as a Mav. She also threw one at the Summit League tournament last spring.

UNO, which will play one more game at the tournament Sunday, has gotten outstanding pitching this weekend. On Friday, Meyer threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts, while Sydney Nuismer threw a two-hitter. UNO hasn't given up a run in three games.

Offensively, Izzy Eltze hit a two-run home run in the sixth. Eltze also scored in the third on a Lexi Burkhardt single.

