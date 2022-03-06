 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Kamryn Meyer throws one-hitter in leading UNO softball to victory over Georgia Southern

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Kamryn Meyer threw a one-hitter and retired the last 15 batters she faced in leading UNO to a 3-0 win over Georgia Southern on Sunday.

Meyer allowed just a first-inning double, then struck out 10 and walked one as she improved to 6-2 this spring.

UNO broke the scoreless tie in the fifth as Rachel Weber scored on a wild pitch and Izzy Eltze added a sacrifice fly. The Mavs tacked on a run in the sixth as Alexa Sedlak drove in Lexi Burkhardt, who had two doubles on the day.

UNO (11-7) will play its home opener March 16 against Wichita State.

