Kamryn Meyer, who set UNO's career strikeout record Saturday, struck out 16 Sunday and nearly threw a no-hitter as the Mavericks beat Western Illinois 7-0 at Claussen Field.

Meyer struck out the first nine she faced and retired the first 12 before issuing her only walk on the day.

Then with two outs in the sixth, Western catcher Georgia Rea hit a double off the warning track in left-center. That was the only other baserunner Meyer allowed.

UNO (27-14, 13-4 Summit Leauge) got an RBI double from Rachel Weber in the third inning to break a scoreless tie. Then UNO added four in the fourth when Maggie O'Brien and Weber had back-to-back two-run singles.

The Mavs have won nine straight and will finish the regular season next weekend at North Dakota State. That series begins with a doubleheader Saturday.

Western Illinois (9-33, 3-12) ... 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

At UNO (27-14, 13-4) ............... 001 420 x — 7 10 0

W: Meyer, 13-7. L: Price, 5-14. 2B: WI, Rea. UNO, Weber, Thomas.