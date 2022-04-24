Kamryn Weber, UNO cap strong showing with sweep at South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — UNO and South Dakota came into this weekend tied in the Summit League standings at 8-4, but the Mavericks dominated the series to secure their hold on second place.

UNO completed the sweep with a 9-1 win Sunday. The Mavs outscored the Coyotes 27-5 for the weekend.

Kamryn Weber had a big weekend, finishing with 36 strikeouts in 16 innings to improve to 16-5. On Sunday, she scattered four hits with 13 strikeouts a day after the junior broke her own program record with 19 Ks.

UNO's offense, meanwhile, scored in 14 of the 20 innings in the series. Jamie White capped the weekend by driving in runs in her first three plate appearances — RBI double in the first, bases-loaded walk in the second and RBI single in the fourth.

Rachel Weber finished with three hits Sunday, when the Mavs (23-12, 11-4) racked up a season-high 15 hits. Weber also had four RBIs.

UNO, winners of five straight and 10 of its last 11, faces UMKC on Saturday in the Mavs' final home series of the season.