Kansas sweeps UNO baseball in doubleheader

Kansas never trailed Saturday as it swept a doubleheader from UNO at Tal Anderson Field.

KU won the opener 9-0 as Cole Larsen threw a complete-game eight-hitter. Richie Holetz pitched well while taking the loss for UNO as he went six innings, allowing three earned runs and four hits while striking out eight.

In the nightcap, Kansas won 10-7 as it built a 9-3 lead in the seventh inning. UNO allowed four unearned runs in the second game - the Mavs committed seven errors on the day.

UNO's offense finished with 12 hits in the second day, including seven for extra bases. Mike Boeve and Chris Esposito each finished a homer shy of the cycle. Esposito drove in three runs and Brett Bonar had two RBIs.

UNO (5-8), which dropped three of four in the series, begins Summit League play Friday when it hosts South Dakota State.​

A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010