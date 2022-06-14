 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Kelly O'Connor promoted to UNO volleyball's associate head coach

  • Updated
  • 0

Kelly O'Connor, who has been an assistant for the UNO volleyball team the past three seasons, has been elevated to associate head coach.

UNO has gone 52-30 the past three seasons, including 20-10 last fall when the Mavs won the Summit League regular-season title.

"Kelly was responsible for us being the best defense in the conference last season," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said. "Beyond that, she is a coach who is passionate about personal growth and developing constructive and meaningful relationships with our student-athletes."

​UNO opens the fall season with an exhibition match against UNK on Aug. 20.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry’s incredible 3-point streak has come to an end

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert