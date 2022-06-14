Kelly O'Connor promoted to UNO volleyball's associate head coach

Kelly O'Connor, who has been an assistant for the UNO volleyball team the past three seasons, has been elevated to associate head coach.

UNO has gone 52-30 the past three seasons, including 20-10 last fall when the Mavs won the Summit League regular-season title.

"Kelly was responsible for us being the best defense in the conference last season," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said. "Beyond that, she is a coach who is passionate about personal growth and developing constructive and meaningful relationships with our student-athletes."

​UNO opens the fall season with an exhibition match against UNK on Aug. 20.

